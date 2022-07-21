Getting diagnosed early for Fragile X-related disorders is something Greg and Debbie Mosbey, of Albury, are advocating for on Friday for Fragile X Awareness Day.
Mr Mosbey started to show symptoms in his late 40s, which began with a tremor in his little finger.
Fragile X-associated Tremor Ataxia Syndrome, known as FXTAS for short, is a rare progressive degenerative disease that eventually causes cognitive decline.
"It was a big relief for us, that diagnosis," Mrs Mosbey said. "Usually, it's people in their 60s or 70s."
He also had depression and anxiety going to large events with big crowds, and currently walks with a walker.
Mrs Mosbey said her husband, who was diagnosed aged 50, was one of the younger ones, which made the early diagnosis even more important.
Mr Mosbey, who is on the NDIS, was able to access allied health services such as physiotherapy and speech therapy as part of his plan.
The Albury Entertainment Centre and Wodonga's water tower will light up orange for the awareness day on Friday night.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
