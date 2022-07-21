Q: Howlong sit third and two games clear of Brock-Burrum but are they guaranteed third spot?
A: Not quite yet with a tough three week stretch ahead starting with Holbrook followed by Osborne and Jindera.
Q: Can Howlong challenge Holbrook on the weekend?
A: The Spiders pushed the Brookers to get within three points way back in round three but a lot has changed in both camps since then.
Q: Will Holbrook be close to full-strength on the weekend?
A: The Brookers are expected to welcome back coach Matt Sharp who played reserves last weekend alongside Michael Rampal who was also sidelined with complications with his wrist injury.
Q: Is it a concern that Rampal has only played two matches so far this season?
A: While certainly not ideal, Rampal is a fitness fanatic and still has enough time to regain his touch ahead of the finals series.
Q: Who is the player to watch on the weekend?
A: Without a doubt its excitement machine Johnny Mitchell. Mitchell made his long awaited comeback last weekend and should only be better with the run under his belt.
ROUND 14 - SATURDAY, JULY 23
Jindera v Osborne
Lockhart v RWW Giants
Bill. Crows v Culcairn
Holbrook v Howlong
Henty v Brock-Burrum
Magpies v CDHBU
HOLBROOK v HOWLONG
It's second versus third on the ladder but it would be a major shock if the Brookers couldn't get the job done at home. The Spiders' biggest asset is their defence and Brooker spearhead Luke Gestier can expect a tough day at the office opposed to in-form Spider defender Josh Senior. Expect the Brookers' overall class to be telling as the match wears on.
Verdict: Holbrook by 36 points
