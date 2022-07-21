Border Relay for Life's first event since 2019 will be officially launched in Albury on Saturday.
Cancer Council NSW and volunteers will stage a kick-off event at the Amcal Pharmacy on Dean Street at 10am to allow people to meet past participants, the organising committee and learn more about what to expect.
All are invited to register for this year's Relay for Life on October 22 at Wodonga's Birallee Park.
"Funds raised from Border Relay For Life will help support Cancer Council's life-saving research, prevention, advocacy and support programs," Cancer Council NSW's Kate Kiernan said.
"Over the last 12 months, Cancer Council have supported 191 clients in Albury-Wodonga surrounds, over 160,000 kilometres to bring people into treatment at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, which is over 4000 volunteer hours."
Cancer Council's transport to treatment team won the community group award at Albury's Australia Day presentation this year.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
