Sarah Jones started her Ovens and Murray netball career in Panthers' colours when she was just 14-years-old.
Now a 29-year-old Tiger, Jones is preparing to step on court for game 200.
Jones reflected on her early years in the competition ahead of her milestone game.
"It was pretty daunting because there was no under-17s then, I went straight into C-grade," she said.
"I went there (Lavington) because my older sister (Nerae Steward) was playing there, so that helped a bit."
After several years at Lavington, Jones moved interstate before returning to join Hume League club Murray Magpies.
When her husband, Alex, joined Albury, Jones decided to also make the switch to yellow and black.
Since becoming a mum to son Billy 18-months ago, Jones has enjoyed getting back on the court.
"It's a good outlet and I've got family and friends around that have helped out on training night, with Alex playing football as well," she said.
"There's heaps of kids around, so that's really helped."
Having moved throughout the Tigers' grades, this has become Jones' first full season in A-grade.
Now a defender, Jones has previously been relied on at the other end of the court throughout her career.
"I was always a shooter until I went to Murray Magpies," she said.
"I actually love being a defender, there's not as much pressure trying to get goals."
After their last two wins, the Tigers have moved into the competition's top five.
"The last month or so we've had a bit more consistency with our playing group and starting seven," Jones said.
"We've had people out with either Covid or other commitments and have had a few of the 17s girls and B and C graders coming up to play.
"The last few games especially we had a bit more consistency and we're all working really well together."
While she has taken home club best and fairest awards on several occasions, Jones is still chasing the ultimate prize- a premiership.
She's made grand final appearances twice in the O and M and once in the Hume League.
"It would be really nice to win one," she said.
"There's just a really good bunch of people around the club and we've made lifelong friends."
