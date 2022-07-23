More than 30 university students from across Australia studying agriculture, including one from Henty and Jindera, have joined the 2022 AgriFutures summit in Albury this week.
AgriFutures, which aims to grow the long-term success of Australian rural industries and communities, hosted its first summit since 2019 bringing together industry experts and emerging leaders to network and learn.
Among the group was Jindera's Marieke Hoelscher, an Agrifutures Horizon Scholarship winner, who is in her second year of agriculture at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
"I was really attracted to this scholarship because Agrifutures does a lot of work with emerging industries, so they do a lot of research into really niche industries in Australia and helping those farmers and their start ups," she said.
"In my gap year I worked at Uluru Camel Tours and that got me really interested in the feral camel population of Australia and instead of culling and wasting all these animals, can we get a bit of an industry going?
"There is a very small industry for camel dairy and meat in Australia, so I'm really interested in developing that better."
As part of the weeklong summit, the Horizon scholars toured the Border's V2 foods, Beechworth Honey and New Edge Microbials, which excited Ms Hoelscher.
"I'm also really keen to do placement as part of this scholarship to see other things like hemp, seaweed, insect protein and the opportunities there in terms of improving food sustainability," she said.
Sydney University final year agriculture student from a property near Henty Angus Malmo also attended the summit as a Horizon Scholar.
Mr Malmo said the summit and scholarship program would assist him with his career aspirations to become an agronomist.
"I've got a pretty keen passion to do things from the bottom up," he said.
Mr Malmo said he wanted to work at a grassroots level with farmers "to really hone in and make sure that all the innovation and tech that's coming in at a top level can actually be implemented to make growers more profitable and productive".
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
