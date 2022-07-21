Police seize Nerf toys turned into real guns from Wodonga man's home

Police have recovered multiple toy guns allegedly modified to shoot real bullets from a schizophrenic Wodonga man's home.
Officers searched Shaun Anthony Chapman's Tarakan Street unit on Thursday after receiving a tip-off he had been manufacturing firearms.
Advertisement
The Wodonga court on Thursday heard the 41-year-old had modified Nerf guns to shoot .22 rounds.
Chapman - who claimed in court to be an active Defence Force and federal police member with a confidential file - was handcuffed during the search for safety.
The court heard a Nerf gun loaded with ammunition was found in his lounge room, two modified Nerf guns were found in his bedroom, and other weapons located in other areas.
Leading Senior Constable Neil Hobbs said Chapman had a documented fixation with police and military equipment.
"Police believe the accused is a high risk to the community," he said, with concerns Chapman would create more guns if bailed.
"When he's not taking his medication ... he's unpredictable and unstable and has violent tendencies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Given he's still producing toys that can be fired as firearms, my concerns are he's going to produce more firearms and be a risk to the community, plain and simple."
Officers removed the ammunition from the toy guns during Thursday's warrant.
Leading Senior Constable Hobbs said Chapman was compliant, but had previously thrown a mallet at him during a previous mental health check, injuring his arm.
Chapman represented himself and said "I manufactured something myself for the best interests of the Australian Defence Force".
Police said he was banned from possessing guns, but Chapman claimed to have a "gold licence" and be "in active service".
Concerns were raised that Chapman wasn't complying with his schizophrenia medication, but the 41-year-old said he didn't have the disorder.
He was refused bail and will return to court on August 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.