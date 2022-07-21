The father of Border product and AFL debutant Elijah Hollands has outlined how COVID delayed his return from a devastating knee injury.
The 20-year-old will play his first game for the Gold Coast against Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night - 29 months after he suffered the injury at training.
He was selected at No. 7 by the Suns in December, 2020.
"We're pumped, it's exciting, we've had to be patient (laughs) and Elijah has had to persevere, but that's OK, we're rapt he's finally got the reward," dad Ben Hollands offered.
"When he did the knee, there were two parts to it, obviously the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and the posterolateral corner (PCL), which meant he was in a brace for longer.
"The biggest interruption was when COVID hit because for six months we were at home, everything was closed and that was only three to four weeks after surgery.
"He couldn't access all he needed during rehab, physio, gyms, all the right equipment and professional help, so they (Gold Coast) took a really cautious approach with him last year."
It meant it was almost two years from Hollands' last game in late 2019 to his first game for the Suns.
Interestingly, Hollands was drafted as a forward, but he's played virtually everywhere else during his 14 games at VFL level this year, where he's averaging 22 disposals.
"He's been playing a few different roles and they've been trying to educate him, one of his strengths is he can go to a few different spots," Ben explained.
There's always been a buzz about the 20-year-old and particularly after starring for the Murray Bushrangers in 2018-19.
"He ticks a lot of boxes, he's 189-190cms, he's an elite runner, he understands the game so well, his forward craft work is exceptional," Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown suggested.
"The first time we saw him he was a 16-year-old playing at the back end of the season when all the talent comes back in (after representative duties) and he looked a standout then.
"He played every game as a bottom-age for Vic Country and was essentially playing as their key forward, to do that is a big ask.
"From afar, he's been playing some really good footy in the VFL, he's had to do it the hard way and earn his position."
Ben Hollands, who moved to Sydney late last year, will be at the Gabba with family and a number of Elijah's mates.
It's a crucial game for the Suns as they look to play finals for the first time since starting at AFL level in 2011.
The visitors are a win outside the top eight, while Brisbane is third as it strives to seal a top four finish and the double chance.
"After all this time he feels like he's ready to go and, importantly, the club does too," a proud Ben Hollands revealed.
Given his versatility, Hollands could start on a wing, but play a utility role.
