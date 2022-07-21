The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Border product Elijah Hollands to debut for Gold Coast Suns

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG FORM: Elijah Hollands (right) has played 14 games in the VFL this year, averaging 22 disposals and five marks. He will now make his AFL debut against Brisbane at the Gabba. Pictures: GOLD COAST SUNS

The father of Border product and AFL debutant Elijah Hollands has outlined how COVID delayed his return from a devastating knee injury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.