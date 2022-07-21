The Border Mail

Mitch Beer-trained Sunset Ruby targets Saturday riches at Randwick

Updated July 21 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CITY BOUND: Trainer Mitch Beer will head to Randwick on Saturday with Sunset Ruby who is the pre-post $4.80-favourite in the Precise Air Handicap, (1200m).

Trainer Mitchell Beer is adamant talented mare Sunrise Ruby is worthy of another shot at the $1.3m The Kosciuszko later this year but says $150,000 races on offer in Sydney on Saturdays can't be ignored in the meantime.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.