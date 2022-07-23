Foot and mouth threat is the biosecurity wake-up call Australia needed

The recent outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia is perhaps the biosecurity wake-up call Australia has needed.
Our livestock industries have always lived under the threat of calamitous diseases breaching our frontline. This is nothing new to our departmental veterinarians, many of whom were on the frontline during the past foot and mouth outbreak in the UK and worked to bring the outbreak under control. Currently, there are a number of Australian vets working pro-bono in Indonesia and Timor, training locals in detecting, identifying, and controlling foot and mouth and lumpy cattle disease.
It is understandable that cattle, sheep and pig producers are gravely concerned that foot and mouth disease will enter the country and control measures would decimate livestock. Bali is now the closest it has made to our shores, and up until now, no firm protocols have been in place to check tourists returning from countries where the disease is endemic. The disease is endemic in counties like Thailand and India. Whilst footwear is in the spotlight; the virus can be carried on clothes. The disease spreads in livestock through contact, machinery and transport. It is very rarely spread by human-to-human contact. So, the pile-on over Bali is stupidity. In the main, it is coming from people that have never been to Bali and tourists in the main never come in contact with livestock. Much the same as tourists to the Gold Coast.
In addition, we have the unedifying pile on by National and Liberal members of parliament against the current Agriculture Minister, led mainly by Littleproud and Joyce. But, hey, fellas, you seem to forget you have been thrown out; you are irrelevant.
For some time, prudent farmers have had in place strict bio-security programs for just the eventuality we face.
Limiting overseas travel only affects the responsible and all it would take for a disaster would be one idiot to carry the virus across our border. Week after week, we hear and see reports of such transgressions, with uncooked meat and possible insect infestation. Thankfully, cooking meat from infected animals kills the virus. How about we take a deep breath and give our frontline departmental staff room to move. Amateurish banter just adds fuel to the fire.
What is not helpful for producers are the claims in the media that meat supplies to supermarkets would be impacted, similar to what occurred during the depth of COVID lockdowns. Industry sources say that is not the case, and even in a worse-case scenario, the widespread nature of flocks and herds does give some geographical protection.
Just as cattle in Indonesian feedlots are now being protected by stringent protocols, the same could be said of cattle on feed in Australia. The gates would be slammed shut and visitor access would be strictly supervised. This has always been the case in pig operations and it would be a fair bet security has been ramped up.
Whilst current farm returns are high in the red meat industry, in particular, any incursion of foot am mouth would see prices plunge. Also, the green clean image could be severely damaged in the long-term. We are already seeing individual framers taking biosecurity very seriously, and this trend will continue, and it would be predictable that we will see a slow down in stock movement.
Worrying times ahead, but the simple message is, shut the gate.
