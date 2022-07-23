The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Foot and mouth threat is the biosecurity wake-up call Australia needed

By David Everist
July 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE QUARTERS: Cattle in a paddock in Seminyak, just 500m from the main tourist strip of the popular Bali holiday centre.

The recent outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia is perhaps the biosecurity wake-up call Australia has needed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.