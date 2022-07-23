Foot and mouth threat is the biosecurity wake-up call Australia needed

It is understandable that cattle, sheep and pig producers are gravely concerned that foot and mouth disease will enter the country and control measures would decimate livestock. Bali is now the closest it has made to our shores, and up until now, no firm protocols have been in place to check tourists returning from countries where the disease is endemic. The disease is endemic in counties like Thailand and India. Whilst footwear is in the spotlight; the virus can be carried on clothes. The disease spreads in livestock through contact, machinery and transport. It is very rarely spread by human-to-human contact. So, the pile-on over Bali is stupidity. In the main, it is coming from people that have never been to Bali and tourists in the main never come in contact with livestock. Much the same as tourists to the Gold Coast.

