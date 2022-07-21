The son of a Lavington gun will debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Half-forward Charlie Sanson will face Corowa-Rutherglen on the road.
The 18-year-old's father Tim is a two-time Lavington premiership player and coach.
Tim Sanson arrived in the O and M in the mid-1990s and has held a strong presence in the league for more than a quarter of a century.
He was a thumping left-foot kick, consistently nailing goals from outside 50m.
Charlie is a right-footer, slightly shorter (Charlie is 193cms, while Tim is 196cms), but a better mover than his dad, although he's naturally still developing his game.
The Roos, meantime, welcome back top defender Cody Howard and ruck Tom Goodwin after fielding a youthful team against Wodonga Raiders through injury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We had 14 players 21 and under, we're not even the same side we were four weeks ago, let alone eight," coach Peter German admitted.
