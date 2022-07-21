The Border Mail
Victorian government specifies how much faster trains will run to Melbourne under a full VLocity service

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated July 21 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
27 minutes faster: Improved VLocity train trip times to Melbourne set out

TRAIN services on V/Line between Albury and Melbourne will run between seven and 27 minutes faster from the end of the month, the Victorian government has announced.

