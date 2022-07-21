27 minutes faster: Improved VLocity train trip times to Melbourne set out

TRAIN services on V/Line between Albury and Melbourne will run between seven and 27 minutes faster from the end of the month, the Victorian government has announced.
The improvement coincides with the long-awaited full introduction of new VLocity trains on all services.
Advertisement
The new timetable will apply from August 28 with more information to be available from July 29.
Under the changes, the length of travel will be cut between seven and 27 minutes depending on which departure time is involved.
The reduction of nearly half an hour will apply to the 6.02pm service from Southern Cross to Albury, allowing Border residents to arrive home to the Twin Cities close to 9.30pm than 10pm.
The 6.35am from Albury to Melbourne will arrive 20 minutes earlier, at around 10.15am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victorian Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said the changes were meeting a government commitment to the North East.
"We're giving passengers on the Albury Line what we promised - new trains and faster, more comfortable services," Ms Allan said.
"We are delivering a fast, reliable and more modern VLocity train service to more people in regional Victoria."
The timing of the full switchover from the N class trains is unclear with a stabling area for the VLocity carriages at Albury still to be completed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.