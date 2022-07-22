'Spell in the cell next stop' on illegal road for driver who keeps ignoring bans

A North Albury man has been warned that the next time he picks up the keys to his motorcycle he's getting one for a jail cell, too.
It was now the fourth occasion where Kayne Phillips had fronted court for being out on the road without a driver's licence, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said.
"I'm sure the previous magistrate who placed you on an intensive corrections order would have told you that you were going to jail next time," Ms McLaughlin said in Albury Local Court.
But this time Phillips avoided any type of custodial sentence, instead being placed on a community corrections order, with conviction, and receiving a 12-month licence disqualification.
Ms McLaughlin said full-time custody would be the outcome next time he offended.
"I don't know how to make this any clearer," she told the 31-year-old.
"When you pick up those keys, you're picking up the keys to a jail cell in custody."
Ms McLaughlin said a sentence assessment report, completed by NSW Community Corrections, did not necessarily say Phillips had good prospects for rehabilitation, but at the very least he was "on the right path".
Phillips, of Waugh Road, pleaded guilty to a second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
The court was told how Phillips rode his black and white motorcycle into the Shell Coles Express service station on Wagga Road, Lavington, on March 15 about 3.50am.
He stopped at the bowser closest to the shop's entry doors, removed his helmet and put $20 of fuel into the tank, went and paid and then rode off.
Police checks revealed his NSW licence was disqualified from January 24, 2017, to May 12, 2023, having last appeared in court in May last year.
