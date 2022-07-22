The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury and Wodonga Raiders to battle for the wooden spoon

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North's Sam Azzi (right) sits second in the league for marks (120), behind Yarrawonga superstar Leigh Masters (132), while he's fourth for contested marks (30).

North Albury defender Sam Azzi says avoiding the wooden spoon will be driving the players in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.