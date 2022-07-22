North Albury defender Sam Azzi says avoiding the wooden spoon will be driving the players in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Hoppers are home to winless Wodonga Raiders in the battle for bottom.
North ended a 21-match losing streak when it stunned Raiders by 23 points on May 7 for its only win.
"No, this has got a fair bit of meaning behind it," a candid Azzi replied honestly when quizzed if it was just another game.
"It would be huge for us (to avoid claiming the wooden spoon), if we can get a win the morale around the club increases."
Raiders lead on percentage (47.66 to 38.87), but North has a slightly easier run home with only two top five sides in the final five weeks, as opposed to Raiders with three.
The absence of emerging Raiders' teenager Max Beattie, who will play for the Murray Bushrangers today, could prove the difference in a tight contest, which means ruck Isaac Muller and on-baller Jarrod Hodgkin will need to lift even further after sensational seasons.
Azzi himself also also been superb.
