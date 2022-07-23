Wodonga Diamonds have the task of dismantling the competition's hottest team in order to keep its outside chance of a finals berth alive.
Crosstown rivals Twin City Wanderers are unbeaten this month and will be an ominous opponent for Diamonds at Kelly Park on Saturday night.
Twin City has conceded just one goal in its past four outings and taken the huge scalps of league leaders Albury United (2-0), Myrtleford (4-0) and fellow finals contender Melrose (4-0), along with a dramatic 1-1 draw with Wangaratta to storm into seventh position and become a genuine finals threat.
Diamonds' coach Daniel Griffin hasn't been surprised by the Wanderers' form given the attacking options they have at their disposal.
"When you look at the attacking part of their line-up with Shane and Mat Hasler, Jarrod Anderson, Josh Zito and Tom Morrison, all are exceptional players and a forward line like that really lends itself to goals," he said.
"That is what has been happening for them the past month or so, they are really hitting form at the right time of the year.
"I put Tom (Morrison) in the absolute top bracket of players I've seen, so if we can curtail his influence, that goes some way towards stopping them.
"Having said that, we won't treat Tom any differently though, because if you put too much focus on stopping him, Matt Hasler will pop up and bury you, or Zito, or Shane.
"Limiting their long ball game as a whole is another way and that comes through forward pressure, so if we can get that right, that's a big advantage for us."
Griffin said he doesn't buy much into rivalries and won't be treating the fixture differently to any other game.
"People can make a bit too much of it and often my message to the players is that it's not about them (the opposition), it's about us and what we as a group know we can achieve," he said.
"We have a really promising young squad with an average age of about 17. The team is full of confident, enthusiastic, high-quality players who know their roles and will give everything for Diamonds, against any opponent, any day of the week.
"I don't think I would be doing my job if I was encouraging the squad to settle for eighth, so my message to them won't change at all."
Captain Rhys Hore is a huge out for Diamonds this week, but it opens the door for Gerard Runanika to make his senior debut.
"Gerard is an exciting player and someone we hope is at Diamonds for many years to come," Griffin added.
Wangaratta can draw level with leaders Albury United with victory against them at Jelbart Park on Sunday, Cobram has a tough road trip to Myrtleford, Albury City clashes with Melrose, while Albury Hotspurs can stay in the finals hunt with victory at home to St Pats.
