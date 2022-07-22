A MAJOR dance, drama and music competition and showcase returns to Albury this weekend after a two-year hiatus owing to the global pandemic.
Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod runs at Albury Entertainment Centre from Saturday until August 13.
Hundreds of competitors from throughout the Border and North East will contest dance, speech and drama, music, debating and highland dancing during three weeks.
Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod runs from 9am on Saturday and Sunday until late.
Meanwhile, Aurora Luna Light Journey will wind up at Albury Botanic Gardens on Saturday night.
The four-week immersive light display is coming to an end at 11pm after the show was extended by a week in response to the demand.
Albury was the fourth city park to host a Laservision show in Australia after events in Brisbane, Bendigo and Singleton.
