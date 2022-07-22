After two years of having its wings clipped by COVID, Urana Progress Association is set to host its annual bird sale, which raises money for the Urana Free Flight Bird Aviary.
The sale will kick off on Sunday at the Soldiers Memorial Hall with up to 300, most native, some exotic, birds.
Advertisement
Urana Progress Association member Jenny Hearn said it could be quite noisy with lots of chirping.
"There's lots and lots of trestle tables, and the sellers come with their birds in their cages and they're really pedantic, because there's strict rules," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The birds must have fresh water, they must have seed, there must only be so many in a cage...we don't start selling until 10am so you can see the buyers jockeying for positions to get to what they want to at 10am when the bell goes."
Ms Hearn said previously the most expensive bird had been for sale for $3000.
People will travel from interstate to attend and proceeds will be used to feed and care for the birds in the Urana Aviary.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.