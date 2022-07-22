The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Annual Urana bird sale going ahead on Sunday after two years off

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FEATHERED FRIENDS: The Urana Progress Association's Jenny Hearn and Wendy Mallon with a very confident Corella in the Urana Free Flight Bird Aviary. Picture: MARK JESSER

After two years of having its wings clipped by COVID, Urana Progress Association is set to host its annual bird sale, which raises money for the Urana Free Flight Bird Aviary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.