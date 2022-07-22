The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga's Zac Harding to debut against Yarrawonga in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Harding will debut after his father Dean played for and coached the Bulldogs.

In a remarkable coincidence, yet another son of a club favourite will debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.