In a remarkable coincidence, yet another son of a club favourite will debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
One-hundred and ninety-nine cm Wodonga ruck Zac Harding will play at home against Yarrawonga.
Harding's father Dean played 19 games for Fitzroy between 1991-93 and is a much-loved figure at the Bulldogs, where he played and coached.
Elsewhere, ex-Lavington star Tim Sanson's son Charlie will debut.
Wodonga had set itself the goal of winning its last four home matches and started in style against Wodonga Raiders a fortnight ago, but will start rank outsiders against the second-placed Pigeons, although the return of ex-Hawthorn forward Harry Jones is an enormous boost.
"With seven games to go we had four of them at home, that's an advantage, so we thought we could sneak in a couple more wins, at home especially," captain Ollie Greenhill indicated.
Wodonga has matched last year's four wins.
