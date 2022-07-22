Another petrol price war is in full swing in Wodonga between independent service stations.
United Petroleum on Melrose Drive made the drastic decision to drop the cost of its unleaded fuel by more than 30 cents on Thursday night to 159.9c after it had consistently charged motorists closer to $2 per litre in recent weeks.
It prompted a response from APCO on Moorefield Park Drive, which was quick to match the figure.
On Friday morning, United lowered to 155.9 cents per litre and APCO adjusted its price to 155.9c to remain on par as the cheapest option in the Border city.
Neighbouring OTR then came to the party with a price match for unleaded and then brought it down to just 155.7 cents per litre.
Interestingly, Wodonga's other United outlet on McKoy Street didn't drop below 199.9c for unleaded.
APCO Wodonga general manager Paul Armstrong said the mantra was to ensure customers are always given a fair and reasonable price for fuel.
"Obviously people have their reasons why they drop and cut so hard and we've matched it," he said.
"We've been fairly reasonably priced over the last three months since competition (OTR) opened up across the road and then someone else (United) obviously decided to go bang on Thursday night and go really heavy. We just match the prices."
APCO is the clear frontrunner when it comes to premium unleaded options with its 95 variant down to 1.61c and 98 at 169.9c, which was seven cents cheaper than United and beat OTR by 23 cents.
"We all buy premium 98 out of the same facility in Geelong and because that's tagged with the unleaded price from the refinery, we actually tagged our 98 pricing from the refinery as well," he said.
"You can go to some establishments and the 98 might be $2.15, where we are 169.9c."
"We're always busy."
Mr Armstrong said he was unsure how long the prices would last.
"I've seen stuff happen with fuel this year and last year over COVID where wholesale prices have dropped heavily and have just as quickly risen heavily," he said.
"Who would have thought there was going to be a war in the Ukraine 12 months ago and that's caused a lot of grief with world fuel prices.
"Is it going to last a day? Possibly. Is it going to last a week? I have no idea.
"As I always say, the best thing to do is keep your cars topped up, don't run them out, because you may find when you roll up to your service station next that the price has moved back up."
However, prices in Albury remained higher with APCO on Mate Street and Metro on Wagga Road the city's most affordable options at 192.9c.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
