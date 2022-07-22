The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's OTR, APCO and United service stations drop unleaded prices below 156 cents per litre

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 22 2022 - 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEAD TO HEAD: APCO Wodonga was quick to match its independent rivals for the price of unleaded petrol on Friday at 155.9 cents per litre. Picture: ASH SMITH

Another petrol price war is in full swing in Wodonga between independent service stations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.