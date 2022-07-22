An imposing figure on the front lawn of a Thurgoona school might have attracted the attention of passersby over the past few days.
The eight-metre inflatable statue will be used for an outreach program Saturday at Border Christian College, in conjunction with Albury's Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The inflatable, named EDGAR, is based on a Bible story from the Book of Daniel, which Pastor Toby Clare said carried a significant meaning that would be the theme in Saturdays Messy Church event.
Mr Clare said Messy Church was for families who might not find other forms of church appealing and involved creativity, celebration and hospitality.
EDGAR stands for Every Dynasty God Almighty Revealed.
Mr Clare said the event was run twice each school term.
"People are disconnected from one another, but Messy Church helps kids and parents immerse themselves into the stories told," he said."It's a family fun day out but has a Biblical basis."
Messy Church ran as a service to the community and Mr Clare encouraged people to give it a go.
He said it was open to everyone, not just students at the college.
"People are blown away that it's a space where they can connect with one another and spend time together through activities and a lunch provided," he said.
Participant Bev Graovac said the event was about character building.
"We love to see our children have fun in a wholesome way," she said.
"It allows families to be together while learning Biblical concepts that can apply to everyday life.
"People come from all walks of life, and many are burdened with the harsh reality of it all.
"At Messy Church it's all about acceptance and nurturing."
Registrations for the event are closed, but families are encouraged to check the website alburyadventist.church for future activities and church times.
