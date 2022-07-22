A youth group fundraiser on the Border Saturday will aim to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
But just as important for the organisers, headspace Wodonga, will be providing an "engaging and safe environment".
To be held at ten-pin bowling venue 3D Lanes Wodonga, the event will be open to all ages but especially target 12- to 25-year-olds starting at 4pm.
Headspace community awareness and engagement worker Trinity Byatt said it would be a "jam-packed" event with "fun for all".
A range of activities will be held, along with a raffle where the prize will be a guitar donated by Mega Music Store.
Money raised will be used to help support early intervention support groups and programs aimed at reducing social isolation.
Ms Byatt said Saturday was about promoting positive mental health.
"Funds aren't a high priority for this event as we just wish for an engaging and safe environment for our young people and their families," she said.
Ms Byatt said headspace's youth reference group was running the event, with her assistance.
"We were unable to do face-to-face events due to the bushfires and COVID-19 lockdowns, therefore we have not been able to create a strong community connection.
"But this event will allow for some fun and to raise money for a good cause."
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen will be the DJ and MC for the night, with attractions including a photo booth and face painting.
Food and drink will be available to buy.
