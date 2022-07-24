A Wooragee woman with about 35 years' experience in bushland conservation and land management says it's depressing to see environmental degradation, but individuals doing small things can have a big impact.
Sue Brunskill teaches land management and has been involved in various Landcare groups across the Border and North East, especially Wooragee Landcare.
She said during her time working and volunteering in the land conservation space she had not seen widespread degradation.
"Sadly it is death by a thousand cuts and I do get a bit sad when I drive around and go that was much better," she said.
"It slowly happens and people don't realise it ... people don't recognise a lot of native plants, particularly grasses and I can think of one lovely roadside that was full of native grasses, but then it was sprayed and now there are weeds coming in."
But Ms Brunskill said given money and effort bushland areas could be rejuvenated.
"The native areas can come back given some management now, so while it's pretty depressing ... there is hope because things can come back remarkably well given management," she said.
Ms Brunskill encouraged individuals across the Border and North East to become more aware of the environment and get involved with land preservation groups, such as Landcare, where they could.
"The State of Environment report is very serious and worrying and not surprising," she said.
"It is very easy to be overwhelmed and while there are some things that can be done at a government level ... there are lots of things we can do on the ground and need to be done on the ground.
"Even if you live in urban areas we can make our gardens more wildlife friendly, and while one garden making it more wildlife friendly will mean you do get some birds and animals and insects using that garden, when you get a cluster of five or 10 in reasonably close range of each other in a suburb then we really can start making a difference.
"Parklands Albury Wodonga manages a lot of land around and they're just opening up all these amazing walking trails along the Murray River and Kiewa River and they're looking for volunteers to come along and help."
Ms Brunskill said people could volunteer through the Parklands Albury Wodonga website.
She also encouraged people to keep their cats in at night, so they couldn't get out and kill native animals.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
