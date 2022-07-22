The last of the Murray Bushrangers available bottom-age players will debut on Saturday.
Tallangatta's Nick Paton will face the classy Oakleigh Chargers at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.
"It's always a big thing as a 17-year-old as you get to see the speed and intensity just while you're training and, of course, that steps up another couple of gears when you play a game," coach Mark Brown suggested of the rise in intenstity.
"Pato's only lightly built, so he's still developing and getting his head around the level, it's a tough ask as you're playing against 19-year-olds who are fully matured and might be 10-15kgs heavier.
"We're really excited for Pato, his fundamentals are really solid."
Wangaratta Magpies' Xavier Laverty remains the only bottom-age player yet to debut, but Brown says he certainly would have, barring a long-running foot injury.
"Nick will be the 23rd player, so they play limited minutes and get a feel for the level," Brown added.
"You then hope over summer they embrace the strength and conditioning."
Like so many younger debutants, Paton is likely to play a variety of roles, including the wing or half-back.
Meanwhile, Levi Power will become the first Indigenous person to coach the Bushies in a match.
The 2014 Rumbalara premiership player is in his third season and will fill the role as part of the club's development program.
"Levi did some work with Vic Country earlier this year, he sees the game extraordinarily well and his ability to communicate and deliver his message is on point as well," Brown offered.
"We promote players and coaches, both Justin McMahon and Jason Wells have coached a couple of games, so it's fantastic for our program to give three guys the chance to coach at NAB League level and I think it reflects on the quality of coaches we have involved."
The Bushies had last week off and now have only three more matches in the regular season, with the wildcard round on August 27-28.
The finals start the following weekend.
The Bushies are fifth and sit on the same points as the Chargers, so it should therefore be tight, with a starting time of 1pm.
