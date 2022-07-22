Former Albury cop stripped of gun licence, says he's being targeted

A NSW policeman has failed to overturn a gun licence ban over domestic violence concerns from his time in Albury.
Sergeant Steven Probst went on sick leave in August 2020, with his gun licence suspended soon after and revoked last March.
He joined the force in 2001 and worked in the Albury region, including at Urana, until a suspension in August 2007.
Concerns had been raised by his former partner about alleged domestic violence between January 2005 and February 2007.
She reported he had threatened to stab himself and blame her, threatened to set her car on fire, caused her to hit her head on the floor, held her underwater and shoved her in the chest.
An appeal upheld the allegations.
The allegations did not lead to charges, but led to a disciplinary transfer.
Police bosses revoked his gun licence due to work-related PTSD and alcohol issues.
Sergeant Probst is on workers' compensation and undergoing treatment, and wants to return to the job at Wagga where he was most recently stationed.
A psychologist found he suffered from severe depression, anxiety and PTSD, but posed a low risk.
"If you speak up or seek help, you get punished," Sergeant Probst told a friend, arguing he was being targeted.
He argued police command were being disengenous by bringing up the domestic violence concerns, and had supplied him with a gun and ammunition after the allegations were aired.
"(Sergeant Probst) submitted that his firearms licence was not suspended nor his firearms seized at the time," the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.
Various people gave evidence stating he wasn't violent when drinking.
The tribunal heard he had a lengthy history of binge drinking, and used alcohol to calm down when in a heightened state.
Police command argued it wasn't in the public interest for him to have a licence, and he wasn't a fit and proper person to hold one.
Police allege he provided false or misleading information in firearms licence re-application forms.
The tribunal upheld the ban on Thursday over the PTSD, alcohol and domestic violence concerns raised.
But senior member Karen Mobbs noted the ruling didn't prevent Sergeant Probst from reapplying for a licence at another time.
