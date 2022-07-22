A criminal charged with shooting a man inside a Wangaratta home has been sentenced after the most serious charges were dropped.
Armed Crime Squad officers had alleged Alexander Brown shot the man inside the property on October 22.
Advertisement
The wounded man, 40, took himself to hospital following the incident.
A loaded homemade revolver with a spent round was found during a search of Brown's residence in Gapsted six days later, along with other items including ice and a stolen car.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The most serious charges were dropped last week in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court, which led to guilty pleas to the remaining charges.
Brown returned to the court on Wednesday, and received a 12-month prison term with fines.
He had already served 265 days on remand ahead of being sentenced.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.