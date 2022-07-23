The Border Mail

How the Great Southern Line came to Albury | Then and Now

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
July 23 2022 - 3:08am
CELEBRATION: February 1881, the scene at the not yet complete Albury Railway Station as the train approaches carrying dignitaries from Sydney to celebrate the completion of the Great Southern Line.

A railway line heading south from Sydney was first proposed in 1846. But a decision had to be made about a rail gauge for Australia. In 1850, NSW, Victoria and South Australia agreed on a width of 4 feet 81/2 inches. Then NSW changed its mind and proposed a broader gauge (5 feet 3 inches). The other two colonies agreed and in 1853 started work on railway projects. However, NSW changed back to the narrower gauge but the two other colonies were committed and would not change again.

