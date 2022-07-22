Wangaratta's premiership ruck Zac Leitch admits he's happy with his form after a disrupted season.
Under first-year coach Ben Reid, Leitch spent part of this season in reserve grade, behind the rapidly improving Chris Knowles, but the pair combined in last week's win over North Albury and will again form a strong unit in the away game against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
"I had a slow start, bit behind the eight-ball coming through pre-season, but finally found my way in and got some good training together," he explained.
"I've started playing some good football, which goes hand in hand with the training track.
"I still trained and did a lot of the pre-season, but not to the standard I thought I should be at.
"There were a couple of COVID issues and I had a number of weddings and family occasions and then I had a couple of niggles holding me back here and there, but I think I'm going alright now.
"I'm very happy with my fitness now, it's always great playing in a super size jersey, but I'm finally getting it to fit now (laughs)."
Leitch also spent time in reserve grade last year under coach Dean Stone.
The 28-year-old debuted for the Pies as a teenager and when he's in form, he's a dangerous opponent, racking up 17 hit outs against North.
And after playing forward for parts of his career, the left-footer is also handy around goals.
The ladder leaders have recalled a host of stars, including on-ballers Abraham Ankers, Daniel Sharrock and Jackson Clarke.
Dylan Van Berlo will also play his first game in six weeks.
Van Berlo was forced off with a hamstring injury against Wangaratta Rovers on the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
He's suffered a number of hamstring issues in his career, with Reid declaring at the time the club would do whatever was needed for him to return at full tilt in the back end of the season.
And to round off a string influx, Richmond VFL player Brad Melville will also play.
The Tigers, too, have some good news on the injury front, with co-captain Michael Duncan and forward Jake Page also back from hamstring complaints.
Wangaratta will start strong favourites, despite boasting a poor away record against Albury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
If the Pies win and fourth-placed Wangaratta Rovers topple Myrtleford, the Tigers and Rovers will be equal on points in the battle for third.
