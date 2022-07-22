A PAST television journalist jailed this week after killing his friend while drunk driving and speeding avoided prison when appearing in Albury Court because it would have had a detrimental impact on his career.
Trent Evans, 45, had a blood alcohol level 0.13 and reached 112km/h in a 60km/h zone on a Melbourne street before losing control of a Mercedes belonging to passenger and friend Rex Willox who died as a result.
The same type of punishment could have been imposed in 2005 by Albury magistrate Tony Murray when Evans faced his court for driving while disqualified and under the influence.
Evans had recorded a blood alcohol level of .22 after being stopped in Urana Road, Lavington.
That followed two previous drink driving offences, prompting Mr Murray to ponder for 90 minutes before deciding not to impose a jail term as he considered it would have a dramatic and adverse impact on the career of the then Prime Albury television news reporter.
In sentencing this week, Judge Lyon noted Evans had speeding offences dating to 1995 and was caught drink driving in 2003,2004 and 2005 and "on the last occasion, you were convicted in the Albury Local Court with high-end drink driving".
The judge said they were relevant to his latest crime, but are "somewhat dated".
"Nevertheless, from your previous exposure to the legal system, you were fully aware of the consequences that flow from drink driving and speeding and, of your responsibilities as a driver," Judge Lyon told Evans.
The fatal crash in February last year followed Evans having suffered hard times after his television career took him from the Border to Melbourne to Queensland.
In 2016, he underwent a mental breakdown and spent two weeks at Nambour General Hospital before resigning from television work and returning to Melbourne.
Evans lost a job as a local newspaper reporter in 2018 and became homeless and was using methamphetamines which contributed to psychosis.
Despite his woes which also saw him assaulted while on the streets, Judge Lyon said Evans' prospects of rehabilitation were good, thanks to support from friends and family and mental health insight.
He also accepted Evans was remorseful.
Judge Lyon rejected Evans' barrister's view that "future job prospects would likely be diminished by the publicity".
"I pointed out that you had already stepped away from your career in journalism years earlier," he said.
