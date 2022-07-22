The Border Mail
Ex-journalist Trent Evans, who killed mate in car crash and was jailed, went close to prison while on the Border

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Making the news instead of reporting: Instagram photos uploaded by Trent Evans and a clipping of a Border Mail report of his near jailing for drink driving in Lavington in 2005.

A PAST television journalist jailed this week after killing his friend while drunk driving and speeding avoided prison when appearing in Albury Court because it would have had a detrimental impact on his career.

