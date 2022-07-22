THE maximum time for councillors in Wodonga to speak on others' motions will be cut from three to two minutes as part of a shake-up of how the city runs its monthly public meetings.
If the move proceeds it means Wodonga councillors will have less than half the time Albury councillors have in like circumstances, with those north of the Murray River permitted five minutes.
The step is among amended governance rules now out for community feedback after being adopted at this week's council meeting.
Movers of motions or amendments that are opposed would also have their time dropped from five to three minutes, with their right of reply staying at two minutes.
Councillors Libby Hall and Ron Mildren both criticised the time cut as being unnecessary.
"I don't see the need to shorten the timeframe, mostly councillors do try to speak to a motion as quickly as they can to get their position heard," Cr Hall said.
"Sometimes there is a need to speak longer, especially when the councillor believes it is in the public interest."
Cr Mildren raised the speaking curbs and rules tied to notices of motion and suspending standing orders before mayor Kev Poulton said "Cr Mildren that's time" under the existing rule limits.
The fresh governance measures, which will be subject to further debate at next month's council meeting, also involve the adoption of more gender neutral language, the removal of a requirement for a person to be present to submit a question at a council meeting and a run-off process for mayoral elections involving multiple candidates.
There is also a cut to the maximum length of meetings from four to three hours.
Cr Hall said council had "rarely" exceeded four hours and rejected that change.
On Monday night, the public part of the meeting ran for 44 minutes with a confidential session taking the overall time for the forum to just over two hours.
Meanwhile an Albury Council meeting this Monday has been scrapped due to a smaller than usual agenda.
