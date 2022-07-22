Man avoids jail after abusing primary school aged sister in their home

A teenager who sexually abused his early primary school aged sister on multiple occasions has avoided jail for the offending.
The North East man was aged between 13 and 17, and his sister aged five to eight, when he performed sex acts with her or near her on five occasions between 2014 and 2017.
Advertisement
The Wodonga County Court on Friday heard the now 22-year-old offended against the girl in their family home, including an occasion in Wodonga where he tried to have sex with her.
Details of the incidents are too graphic to publish, but included the teenager forcing the girl to perform sex acts on him.
His offending was uncovered when the victim told a school friend what was happening, leading to the man being cut off by his family.
The court heard the man was arrested in August 2020 and made frank admissions to investigators during questioning.
He put the offending down to being "young and curious" and said he would apologise to his sister if he had the chance to do so.
The man, who has lived in multiple areas in the North East, is employed locally.
He can't be named due to his age at the time and to protect the victim's identity.
Judge Michael Cahill told the man he had "expressed shame, guilt and appropriate empathy for your sister".
The court heard he had discovered his father's pornographic magazines and movies and the victim was the "only accessible female" in the house.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Your crimes are serious," Judge Cahill said.
"Your sister was aged only five years old when you sexually exploited her.
"It continued for two-and-a-half years.
"You knew what you were doing was wrong and you told her not to tell anyone."
No evidence of sexual deviancy was found by a psychologist and the man was found to be a low risk of reoffending.
The court heard he remained cut off from everyone in his family but his father.
Advertisement
Judge Cahill noted the man had been underage at the time.
He said his early guilty plea allowed his sister to avoid involvement in the legal proceedings and had reduced the strain on the justice system.
Judge Cahill said he would not register the man as a sex offender due to his age at the time and lack of further offending.
The man must instead perform 200 hours of unpaid community work over two-and-a-half years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.