Wangaratta Rovers' Michael Clark has revealed why he stepped down as captain.
The gutsy Clark has been in super form over the past month since returning from a hamstring injury as the club looks to improve its top three hopes at home against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
"Crezza (coach Daryn Cresswell) and I spoke about it for a long time, it was pretty easy really, my preference was to get back and play footy because I hadn't really played for the best part of three or four years," he explained of his frustrating and extended run.
"When you don't play for that long, it's hard to tell blokes what you want them to do when you haven't been doing any of it yourself."
A combination of injuries and COVID have derailed Clark's time.
He suffered a scaphoid bone injury in the thrilling Easter Sunday loss to Myrtleford in 2019, COVID wiped out 2020 and then the luckless defender injured his knee in round one last year.
He started this season superbly, but injured his hamstring early in the win over Lavington on April 30.
"I had a lot of soft tissue injuries, hamstrings mainly, they were early on," he confirmed.
"I broke my hand, I think that was 2017, and with the knee last year, I didn't start running until after Christmas, so coming in underdone it's always a challenge, just doing the rehab, but as long as you do everything you can on the rehab side of things, when you do play, at least you know you have done everything right."
Sam Carpenter took over the captaincy over summer.
The Hawks have received a boost with Tom Boyd returning.
Boyd impressed in the first half of the season, winning representative honours with the O and M against Goulburn Valley on May 28.
His primary club is Werribee and his ability to play in either attack or defence will be a tremendous boost against the Saints.
The visitors are looking to snap a two-match losing run.
"We've seen a lift in the way we've trained, skill execution errors have cost us, we were outclassed by both Yarrawonga and Albury on the skill front, we turned the ball over far too easily and we've worked on that over the last few weeks and saw some patches of improvement against Albury," forward Brody Ricardi offered.
Rovers will be weakened by the loss of gun defender Sam Murray (hamstring), while the Saints welcomed back boom on-baller Sam Martyn with 25 touches against Albury after spending a month in Spain.
"Straight away he generated a buzz within the group and for him to step off the plane on Thursday night, possibly with jet lag, and then play the way he did was pretty special," Ricardi enthused.
"He added that grunt on the inside and he uses the footy really well."
