A member of the Albury Wodonga branch of the Australian Conservation Foundation says the Government's pledged action in response to the State of Environment report is good, but there's more still needed.
Bart Citroen said the Government needed to recognise climate change.
"Until we are going to recognise that we are contributing to climate change with an export industry of coal - which is the worlds largest coal exporter and fifth largest gas exporter - I think we have ignored a vital element," he said.
"For us to effectively respond to the State of Environment Report, we can longer pretend to live in a bubble."
Mr Citroen said Australia need to address its on-ground issues.
"Part of that action must include working on a 'fair transition' from our over-reliance on the climate wrecking fossil fuel export industry, to a cleaner renewable energy industry," he said.
"Without this shift in our political mind-set we are still working against a relentlessly increasing tide of climatic destruction."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
