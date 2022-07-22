The Border Mail

Melrose eager to bounce back from narrow defeat to leaders against Wodonga Diamonds under lights

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
ONE TO WATCH: Eva Davis got herself on the scoresheet last start for Melrose against Albury United. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A narrow loss to the league leaders may have all but ended Melrose's league title hopes, but it hasn't dented their confidence.

