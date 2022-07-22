A narrow loss to the league leaders may have all but ended Melrose's league title hopes, but it hasn't dented their confidence.
The big improvers of the senior women's competition have unearthed a host of talent and will look to respond against Wodonga Diamonds at Kelly Park on Saturday night.
Advertisement
Coach Adam Waters said the side is upbeat after an excellent display against title favourites Albury United.
"We are playing with no pressure at the moment and sitting comfortably where we are on the ladder," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"There's a few changes this week, so we will be looking for the younger girls to have a run and they know their roles and where the team is at."
"Both sides have grown a lot in that time. Ours has changed quite a bit and I would assume theirs is much the same, so I wouldn't take a lot from that," Waters said.
United hosts Wangaratta tomorrow, while Albury Hotspurs take on St Pats.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.