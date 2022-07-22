Man appeals community work ordered after string of car break-ins

A man ordered to perform 180 hours of community work over a series of car break-ins and attempted thefts is appealing his sentence.
Justin Hailey faced the Wodonga County Court on Friday after being sentenced in March over the 2017 offending.
Lawyer Alan Marshall sought a report as part of the appeal, with the matter to return during the court circuit starting on August 22.
