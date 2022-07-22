The Border Mail
Man appeals community work ordered after string of car break-ins

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 22 2022 - 9:38am, first published 6:05am
Man appeals community work ordered after string of car break-ins

A man ordered to perform 180 hours of community work over a series of car break-ins and attempted thefts is appealing his sentence.

