It's a sign of strength to reach out for help

Resilience is the hallmark of any farmer's life, on a continent where the weather is becoming even more unpredictable thanks to climate change. It has always been an especially difficult job to produce food and wealth in the driest place on Earth, but that is why Australians are so good at life on the land.
Drought, fire, the encroaching reach in years past of salinity - these have all forced our farmers to develop an innate knowledge of the land in order to keep going. For many, drought has proven to be an insurmountable beast, and so stories of big banks foreclosing on rural mortgages have been told over and over again.
Many of those who have found a way through, even in areas blessed with more reliable rainfall, with naturally more bountiful soils, have also needed to have another essential in their tool box of trade - innovation.
But even that is not necessarily enough to keep the farm a going concern, especially when on a seasonal knife-edge. In turn, the pressure this creates means all the toughness in the world isn't going to stop someone feeling a sense of hopelessness, of futility or even simply frustration.
For many, as is the case in the wider community, this can manifest as mental illness.
What makes for a more compromised state of mental health for farmers though is the nature of the work they do. They're so often out on their own, every day, working through the troubles in their minds without anybody to talk to about possible solutions.
As former NSW Farmers' Association president Derek Schoen from Corowa says, depression and anxiety are as natural a part of their world as for anybody.
What he wants farmers to do is to accept the struggle by seeking support.
It's a sign of strength, the long-time beef, grain and hay producer says. And he is well-versed on the matter, being on the board of mental health organisation beyondblue.
"Through droughts, floods, bushfires and the on-going COVID-19-related issues, rural Australia and country people are stoic and display considerable courage, however the impact on mental health has been significant for many."
Reaching out is the sensible step for any farmer experiencing such troubles.
