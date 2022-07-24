HELP! How to tackle your HELP debt repayments, responsibilities | Talking Tax

I haven't been required to make repayments on HELP debt as my income has been too low. However, my work hours increased and I've recently received a pay rise. How do I know if I need to make repayments, and how much will I need to pay?
Congratulations on the pay rise! HELP debt repayments are calculated in your tax return when your repayment income is greater than $48,361 for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.
The best way to know if you need to make a repayment this year is to find out what your expected annual income will be for FY 22/23. If it is going to be greater than $48,361, you will most likely need to make a repayment.
To work out your adjusted total income, take the total income you earn in the financial year and add any reportable fringe benefits, reportable superannuation contributions, net investment losses and any exempt foreign employment income. Then, subtract any deductions and you have your repayment income.
For the FY 21/22 financial year, your HELP debt repayment rate starts at 1 per cent of your repayment income, if it exceeds $47,014. The higher your adjusted taxable income, the higher the repayment percentage becomes. The repayment rate increases to 10 per cent when your income exceeds $137,898. The income levels and repayment rates are available on the Australian Taxation Office website.
For example, if your repayment income for the 2022 financial year is $62,000, your repayment percentage will be 3.0 per cent. This means that you will be required to make repayments of $1860 (being $62,000 multiplied by 3 per cent).
Unfortunately, HELP debt repayments are not tax deductible.
In terms of making the repayment, when starting your job, you would have completed your tax file number declaration and you likely would have ticked the box that states that you have a HELP debt. This will then increase the tax withheld from your pay and paid to the ATO when your annual income is greater than $48,361. This is designed to help ensure you don't have a large tax and HELP repayment debt when you lodge your tax return.
You may have noticed that your HELP debt has been increasing after you've finished your study but were yet to start making repayments.
This is because while HELP debts don't accrue interest, they do increase by the inflation rate each year at June 1.
If you would like to make a voluntary repayment, your HELP debt amount can be viewed and paid via the MyGov website.
If you would like more information, email me at albury@findex.com.au
Marcus Davis, taxation specialist at Findex Albury
Any information in this article has been prepared without taking into account your personal circumstances. You should seek professional advice before acting on any material. While reasonable care is taken in the preparation of this information to the extent allowed b legislation, FINDEX (AUST) PTY LTD ABN 84 006 466 351, accepts no liability whatsoever for reliance on it.
