The Border Mail
Home/News/Business

Fifty-year home loans - not the solution to housing affordability

By Paul Clitheroe
July 24 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCREASE: The traditional 25-year home loan term is increasingly stretching to 30 years. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

As mortgage terms grow longer, homebuyers need to be aware of the added cost.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.