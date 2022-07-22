The Border Mail
Murray River Police District officers trying to locate missing man John Finn, last seen at Conargo

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 22 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:30pm
HELP NEEDED: John Finn, 64, has been missing since Thursday, July 21, after he was last seen leaving Conargo, north of Denilquin.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing near Deniliquin since Thursday.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

