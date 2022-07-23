For the second time in July, no Border homes have sold at auction.
Three properties north of the border went under the hammer on Saturday and were all passed in.
A 1300-square metre block with a cottage built in 1922 on Townsend Street in South Albury received an offer of $550,000 from a phone bidder before it was passed in by Brian Unthank Real Estate.
Auctioneer Bart Hanrahan said the property, located one kilometre from Dean Street, had been owned by the same family for 100 years.
"Everybody has seen the growth in this area over the last couple of years and I truly believe there's still more growth to come," he said.
"The potential for development with 1300 square metres of residential land in a very big growth area of the Albury CBD is a very rare and unique opportunity."
Stean Nicholls Real Estate passed in a West Albury property on Highgrove Place and didn't get a buyer for vacant land on Baltimore Avenue at Hamilton Valley, near Lavington Sports Ground.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
