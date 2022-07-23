All Saturday's scores from the O&M and district leagues

FOOTBALL
ROUND 14
North Albury 9.8 (62) lost to Wod. Raiders 9.9 (63)
Wodonga 5.5 (35) lost to Yarrawonga 11.13 (79)
Wang. Rovers 12.11 (83) lost to Myrtleford 14.10 (94)
Corowa-Ruth 7.8 (50) lost to Lavington 13.9 (87)
Albury 9.12 (66) lost to Wangaratta 14.16 (100)
NETBALL
North Albury 45 def Wod. Raiders 42
Wodonga 41 lost to Yarrawonga 70
Wang. Rovers 30 lost to Myrtleford 41
Corowa-Ruth 44 lost to Lavington 53
Albury Wangaratta
ROUND 14
Henty 12.7 (79) lost to Brock-Burrum 13.4 (82)
Holbrook 19.17 (131) def Howlong 5.6 (36)
Jindera 3.5 (23) lost to Osborne 16.11 (107)
Lockhart 3.1 (19) lost to RWW Giants 17.15 (117)
Magpies 5.7 (37) lost to CDHBU 19.10 (124)
Bill. Crows 6.5 (41) lost to Culcairn 8.9 (57)
ROUND 14
Beechworth 27.21 (183) def Wod. Saints 4.2 (26)
Chiltern 47.19 (301) def Wahgunyah 0.0 (0)
Dederang-MB 17.11 (113) def Tallangatta 10.7 (67)
Rutherglen 9.7 (61) lost to Kiewa-SC 11.12 (78)
Thurgoona 18.27 (135) def Mitta Utd 6.11 (47)
Yackandandah 9.8 (62) lost to Barnawartha 13.8 (86)
ROUND 12
Tumbarumba 28.28 (196) def Corryong 5.4 (34)
Federal 7.10 (52) lost to Cudgewa 15.12 (102)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 17
Bonnie Doon 22.20 (152) def Tarrawingee 5.10 (40)
Goorambat 7.7 (49) lost to Whorouly 9.15 (69)
Greta 17.13 (115) def King Valley 4.6 (30)
Milawa 7.5 (47) lost to Ben. All Blacks 22.14 (146)
Nth. Wang. 12.15 (87) lost to Moyhu 6.7 (43)
