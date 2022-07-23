The league's leading contested possession winner Billy Glanvill produced another five-star display in Lavington's win over Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Glanvill went into round 14 with a contested possession lead of 20 over Wodonga Raiders' Isaac Muller as the Panthers kept their finals hopes alive with a 13.9 (87) to 7.8 (50) away win.
The 19-year-old joined Shaun Driscoll and captain Luke Garland in the best.
"Jack Driscoll played well in the ruck, he's normally second ruck with Tim Hanna but he was away with a wedding, while Clayton Marsh did a good job on (Hayden) Filliponi," coach Adam Schenider explained.
"I thought out midfield won the day efficiency-wise, the Wilson brothers would have had 60 touches between them, but I feel our midfield did a bit more damage."
Panther Aidan Cook was the game's leading goalkicker with three.
Jarred Lane (two goals) and Jordan Eyers were the Roos' best.
