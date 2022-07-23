FLAG contender Holbrook ruthlessly exposed why the Hume league premiership looks a two-horse race after a 95-point demolition of third-placed Howlong at Holbrook on Saturday.
The Brookers were buoyed by the return of coach Matt Sharp and prized recruit Michael Rampal who was only playing his third match of the season and looms as a trump card in September as he gains match fitness.
Sharp returned from a leg injury for only his second senior match since round five.
While the pair were relatively quiet compared to their usual lofty standards, it mattered little as the Brookers flexed their muscles winning 19.17 (131) to 5.6 (36).
Spearhead Luke Gestier provided a strong marking target deep in attack to boot seven goals and had the better of in-form Spider defender Josh Senior.
It was Gestier's biggest bag against a top-six opponent this season in an ominous sign in the countdown to the finals series.
Sharp felt the Brookers were nearing their ruthless best as the business end of the season approaches.
"It was a complete performance and I was really happy with the display," Sharp said.
"We really set ourselves today and we have been playing in patches but that was a four-quarter effort.
"I was surprised to win by such a big margin because I'd only heard good things about Howlong who I put a lot of homework into.
"They have got some good individuals who can hurt you if given the space.
"But we were able to stifle their game plan early and apply a fair bit of pressure."
The Spiders sorely missed midfielder Hamish Clark who didn't play.
The Brookers dominated the clearances in the absence of Clark as well as being able to dull the influence of Spider dangerman Ben Baker.
Sharp was thrilled with the performance of Gestier who provided a strong focal point.
"Geeza has had a fantastic season and is fit, healthy and strong," he said.
"He has represented the O&M previously and has got one of the best CV's in the competition."
The Brookers were close to full-strength with Sharp and Rampal returning and John Mitchell playing his second match of the season.
Sharp was glad to be finally back playing after missing a large chunk of the season.
"I'm like a little kid when it comes to football and there is no better feeling than running out with the boys on a Saturday," he said.
"Being coach, I'm still a part of it but I missed playing and hopefully my body can stand-up to the rigours of the remainder of the season."
