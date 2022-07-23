Myrtleford produced a gutsy 'line in the sand' moment in posting its best win of the season in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Still without key players due to injury and suffering two more serious injuries to Rhys Grant and Ben Paul, the away team booted five goals to two in the last quarter to edge out Wangaratta Rovers 14.10 (94) to 12.11 (83).
"That was our best win for the year," proud co-coach Dawson Simpson declared.
The Saints went into the match halfway through the league's toughest month with losses to Yarrawonga (57 points) and Albury (37) and given they face ladder leaders Wangaratta in round 15, the underdogs simply had to find a win to topple the Hawks.
"The boys fought and scrapped and were disciplined in their defensive work, our forward line operated beautifully, our midfield was sensational and our backline beat theirs for the majority," Simpson outlined.
Murray Waite was best on ground with four goals, Kurt Aylett was electric with three majors, while Mitch Dalbosco, Callum Crisp and Matt Dussin were dynamic.
Rovers had five players with two goals, including the outstanding Jack Gerrish.
