Wodonga Raiders have realistically avoided the wooden spoon after Jake Bradshaw kicked the match-winner with only 20 seconds left against North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In the battle of the bottom teams, Raiders claimed their first win in a 9.9 (63) to 9.8 (62) thriller.
A week earlier, Raiders lost a riveting one-pointer against Corowa-Rutherglen.
"As a young group we could have sulked and it would have been hard to rebound, but the boys were really energetic at training and one thing I can't fault all year, even though we hadn't won a game, it never felt like that around the club," delighted and relieved coach Marc Almond suggested.
The Hoppers upset Raiders in round five with a 23-point win, but this time they started favourites and looked likely to win with a two-goal break at three-quarter time.
Brendan Kantilla crumbed the pack to reduce the margin and the visitors followed with another, but when the Hoppers replied the deficit was back to five points.
"Ned Twycross, who's only 17, got a free kick inside the forward 50 on the boundary line and, credit to him, he had the composure to square the ball up to Jakey Bradshaw, he was probably 35m out, slight angle," Almond explained.
"It couldn't have been in better hands, the composure of a young kid in that moment, he could have blazed away, it's something all kids dream of, he's a great kick for goal Jakey."
His team-mates swamped the 21-year-old son of Brisbane Lions' premiership player Daniel as Raiders climbed above North.
"I thought they learnt a lot from last week, they were in that position (against Corowa-Rutherglen), while we haven't been in that position too much in recent years, we went into a conservative mode, they attacked the game," North co-coach Clint Gilson reasoned.
Raiders' regulars Isaac Muller, Jarrod Hodgkin and Brad St John needed to step up even more than they already have this year and they delivered.
Hodgkin went into the round fourth on contested possessions with 128 but, given he missed three games in May-June with a hamstring complaint, his average per game is comparable to any player in the league and he's in arguably better form than his 2019 Morris Medal season.
Raiders were missing young gun Max Beattie with Murray Bushrangers commitments, but a handful of other teens in Max Glass and Nelson Bowey fired in his absence.
It was a gut-wrenching loss for the home side.
Carter Norman impressed with three goals, while rising defender Sam Azzi and Fletcher Ramage also performed.
It was, realistically, Raiders last chance for a win, while North's best hope is Wodonga in the final round.
