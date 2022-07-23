The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders kick late goal to pip North Albury by a point

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:35am, first published 10:51am
YOU BEAUTY: Wodonga Raiders rush to celebrate Jake Bradshaw after he kicked the match-winning goal with seconds left. Picture: ASH SMITH

Wodonga Raiders have realistically avoided the wooden spoon after Jake Bradshaw kicked the match-winner with only 20 seconds left against North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

