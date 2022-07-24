A SEVERELY depleted Osborne highlighted its superior depth after inflicting an 84-point mauling of Jindera at Jindera on Saturday.
The raging flag favourite stretched their winning streak to 30 after a 16.11 (107) to 3.5 (23) victory.
Midfielder Izaac McDonnell, alongside giant teenager Nick Madden, Ed O'Connell and Kyle Schmetzer all impressed for the visitors.
The victory was made all the more impressive considering the Tigers were missing coach Joel Mackie, Connor Galvin, Will Ryan, Sam Livingston and Declan O'Rourke.
Mackie said the Tigers dominated the inside 50s but struggled to convert early in the contest.
"We controlled the game early and probably had 15 inside 50s to five but didn't convert that to scoreboard pressure," Mackie said.
"We had a bit of a chat about our delivery inside 50 at quarter time and then in the second quarter had 18 inside 50s for nine marks and kicked seven goals.
"Once we tidied up our ball use we started to hit the scoreboard and were in control for the remainder of the match."
The Tigers were buoyed by the inclusion of Madden who has only played six matches as he juggles his commitments with the GWS Giants academy.
Mackie said Madden looms as a trump card during the upcoming finals series.
"Nick will play for us for the remainder of the season but will probably also play a few matches for the Bushrangers," Mackie said.
"He played in the ruck and also went forward and kicked three goals as well.
"It was probably the first match this season for us that he had a real presence with his size.
"His ruck work is getting better each week.
"When he rests forward, it's a nightmare for the opposition because he is such a big unit.
"He is 205cm and well over 100kg, so he is not a stringbean ruckman like a lot of kids his age.
"It's a mouthwatering prospect of thinking what he will be able to do at Walbundrie throughout the finals."
Mackie said he planned to return from a hamstring injury this week against Howlong.
