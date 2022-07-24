Lavington has ended Corowa-Rutherglen's undefeated reign after overcoming the Roos by nine goals at John Foord Oval on Saturday.
The second placed Panthers led at every break in what coach Linda Robinson described as a huge team effort.
"Corowa are a fantastic side, they're well coached and really strong across the board," Robinson said.
"We knew it was going to have to be a whole team effort and we really focused on working together. For everyone to come up and perform so well has us feeling pretty good.
"We've been working really hard to match it with these top teams and I think it gives us an indication that we're on the right track."
Emily Stewart starred for the victors in goal-attack with 27 goals, in an exciting match-up on Roos' defender Sophie Hanrahan.
Ange DeMamiel worked tirelessly in the midcourt, while Brooke Bice and Emily Laracy put up a good fight.
Grace Senior landed 34 of the Roos' 44 goals, while Maddy Plunkett shot 26 for the Panthers.
"Overall it was just a fantastic game of O and M netball," Robinson said.
Young gun Grace Hay continues to prove why she belongs in the A-grade competition after another stellar performance.
"She's so strong and so good in the air," Robinson said.
"She's working really hard in Melbourne in the VNL and I think that's really paying off and showing out on court."
Having now accomplished what no other side has been able to do, Robinson admitted it will aid the Panthers' belief heading into the final rounds of the season.
"It absolutely gives us some belief and confidence that we're on the right track," she said.
"But we do know that it's only July.
"We know that the job's not done and it's going to be a really hard fought September."
In other games, North Albury pipped Wodonga Raiders by three goals at Bunton Park.
Goal shooter Nat Heagney was the best for the Hoppers with 27 goals, while Molly Goldsworthy led the way for the visitors.
Wangaratta defeated Albury 52-37 on the Tigers' homecourt, in what was a standout performance by Magpie centre Issy Byrne.
Georgia Clark shot 38 goals, while Kristen Andrews was among the best for the Tigers.
Yarrawonga claimed a 29 goal win over Wodonga, with Bridget Cassar converting 38 scoring opportunities.
Cassi Mathey was among the best on court for the Bulldogs with 17 goals.
Myrtleford got the better of Rovers 41-30 at W.J Findlay Oval.
Saints' playing coach Tina Way led by example, while Kelsie Wilson was the standout for the home side.
