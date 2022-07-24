Thurgoona kept its faint finals hopes flickering with an 88-point thumping of Mitta United at Thurgoona on Saturday.
The Bulldogs sit seventh on the ladder with a 7-7 record and face Wahgunyah, Yackandandah, Wodonga Saints and Chiltern in the countdown to finals.
They overcame a case of the goal kicking yips to still post a thumping 18.27 (135) to 6.11 (47) win over the Mountain Men.
Bryton Garth, Jack Muldoon, Mitchell Reilly were the architects of the victory.
While Kade Brown proved to be the most damaging forward with five goals.
Coach Dan Cleary said it was one of the Bulldogs' most dominant performances of the season.
"We had plenty of opportunities but were obviously a bit inaccurate," Cleary said.
"Pup (Brown) and Todd Miller kicked five behinds each but there were quite a few blokes missing shots.
"It was one of our better performances of the season and it was nice to get that sort of a result against a side that we only beat narrowly in the first round.
"We just want to finish the season full of momentum and as strongly as possible and start building for next year."
Cleary revealed the Bulldogs still hadn't given up hope of playing finals while it was still mathematically possible to make the top-five.
"I guess for us, mathematically we can still play finals," he said.
"We obviously have to win some games by big margins to get there because we have to make up two games plus percentage.
"Mathematically it's still possible, so it provides a bit of motivation to finish the season off as best we can and something to strive for.
"That's how we are approaching the remainder of the season at the minute.
"At least put ourselves in a position to pounce if Dederang-Mt Beauty slip-up over the last month."
The Bulldogs were close to full-strength on Saturday with the exception of Ben Ralph who was forced to miss with the concussion rule.
Wagga Tigers recruit Tom Osmotherly has proven to be one of the biggest positives for the Bulldogs since his arrival.
The giant ruckman has started to find form and was more than competitive against highly regarded big men Scott Spencer and Adam Elias over the past fortnight.
"Tom's last three weeks have been huge for us," Cleary said.
"He's really found his groove and is having a big impact on our group both on and off the field.
"His form against Spencer and Elias was incredible who alongside Scott Meyer are the premier big men in competition."
