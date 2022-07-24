The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Thurgoona thumps Mitta United despite missing plenty of opportunities

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 24 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG MEN FLY: Thurgoona ruckman Tom Osmotherly contests a hit-out against Mitta United at Thurgoona on Saturday. Pictures: ASH SMITH

Thurgoona kept its faint finals hopes flickering with an 88-point thumping of Mitta United at Thurgoona on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.