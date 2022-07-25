Barnawartha remain in the hunt for a prized top-three finish after notching a hard-fought 24-point win over Yackandandah at Yackandandah on Saturday.
The Tigers trailed by one point at the final break with James O'Connell, Angus Lingham, Ben McIntosh all lively for the home side.
But Toms Anson, Jarrod Woodall, Matthew Dalbosco lifted their work rate when it mattered as the Tigers finished full of running to kick five goals to one in the last term.
The Tigers remain in fourth spot but only trail third-place Beechworth by percentage with four rounds remaining.
They host the Bushrangers this weekend in one of the matches of the season with the stakes high.
The winner is likely to finish with the coveted double chance in September.
The Bushrangers upstaged the Tigers earlier in the season to stamp themselves as a genuine top-three contender.
Beechworth scored a big win over Wodonga Saints on the weekend.
