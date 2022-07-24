Wodonga ice rink penalty cut by $20,000 on appeal following gas leak

An ice rink operator hit with a huge fine following a gas leak at the business has had $20,000 slashed from the penalty.
Multiple people were overcome by the gas at the site in June 2019.
At the time of the incident, a CFA officer said up to 10 people had been impacted and one person was treated at the scene for nausea and a headache.
Jensen was also ordered to pay more than $3000 in statutory costs over the workplace related offence.
He appealed the conviction and sentence before Judge Michael Cahill in the Wodonga County Court.
Judge Cahill set aside the orders originally made in the Wodonga Magistrates Court last September, and instead ordered Jensen pay $30,000 to the Victorian WorkCover Authority, with additional costs of $3752.
The penalty will be referred to Fines Victoria for collection.
