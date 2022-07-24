The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga ice rink penalty cut by $20,000 on appeal following gas leak

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:34am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAS LEAK: Multiple people were overcome by gas from a leaking machine.

An ice rink operator hit with a huge fine following a gas leak at the business has had $20,000 slashed from the penalty.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.