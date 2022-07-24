Bandits' coach Matt Paps believes the women's side must take a "relentless" approach into the remainder of the NBL1 East season.
The home side did just that on Saturday to comfortably overcome Maitland 101-43 at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
"There was probably a big differential in talent, but it was still important for us to play hard and really focus on getting better, which I thought the team did," Paps said.
"It's easy to take your foot off the pedal, which is what we did last week against Newcastle when we were up by 50.
"We have to be relentless so we're ready and prepared for finals."
US import Unique Thompson continued her stellar debut season to contribute 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Ai Yamada finished the game with 18 points and 10 assists.
"She (Yamada) is really starting to come into her own in the point guard spot and develop her whole range of skills," Paps said.
Brodie Theodore was also in form with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds.
Wagga recruit Amelia Hassett continues to go from strength to strength in her second season in Bandits' colours, with the young gun racking up 21 points and 11 rebounds.
"Her development has been great this year. She's put in a lot of work and she's starting to get some success from that," Paps said.
"She's shown that she can shoot a three now and she takes more shots from there, which is awesome considering last year when I started with her a three wasn't in her range.
"She's had opportunities this year to play the perimeter, which she's never done."
Border local Casey Ardern is also showing improvement this season, finishing with four points and six rebounds against the Mustangs.
"She's having a pretty good year I think," Paps said.
"Even though statistically it might not say that, she's improved in other areas.
"Her control has been a big area of improvement."
Tahli Smith (7 points), Molly Rice (6 points) and Jade McCowan (5 points) also added to the Bandits' total.
Lauren Jackson was absent for the clash and will miss the next few weeks with Opals commitments in New York as part of World Cup preparations.
The big win further strengthens the Bandits' stance at the top of the competition having now claimed 10 consecutive victories.
They now await another home clash as they play host to Canberra Nationals next weekend. One home game remains after that.
"The crowd's been awesome and we love playing at home," Paps said.
