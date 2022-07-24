The Border Mail

Bandits defeat Maitland Mustangs in NBL1 East women's clash in Albury

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 24 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:33am
WINNING STREAK CONTINUES: Talented border local Casey Ardern helped the Bandits to a 58 point victory against Maitland Mustangs at Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.

Bandits' coach Matt Paps believes the women's side must take a "relentless" approach into the remainder of the NBL1 East season.

