No remorse over arson attack that gutted former partner's Wodonga home

A man found guilty of burning down his partner's home in Wodonga maintains he didn't do it, despite a jury's verdict.
Jesse Lee Smith will be sentenced on Wednesday after torching the Indigo Close home in the early hours of New Year's Day, 2020.
He had been drinking at Beer Deluxe before the incident and made threats to kill his former partner, and had previously threatened to burn her home down with her inside.
He fought the charges despite being filmed leaving the venue before the fire, being identified by a taxi driver who gave him a lift to Wodonga, near the victim's home, and having his phone ping off the Wodonga tower.
Smith, who has been in custody since his arrest a short time after the incident, has shown no signs of remorse.
The Wodonga County Court on Friday heard he continued to say he is innocent.
"He ran a trial," defence lawyer Matthew Page said.
"He maintains that.
"He accepts he's had a trial and the jury have decided (his guilt) to the requisite standard."
The court heard Smith's time in custody had had a sobering impact on him.
"There's a perception that were he not in custody, he could have maybe stopped the behaviour or at least been some kind of guidance to him," Mr Page said.
Judge Michael Cahill noted there was no evidence of contrition before the court.
"His criminal history and his lack of remorse are not positive signs," he said.
Mr Page submitted his client should be released on parole "sooner rather than later", having served more than 900 days locked up.
A lengthy parole period, it was argued, would hopefully allow him to work on the issues that landed him in custody.
His former partner had previously read her victim impact statement to the court, noting her fear over his eventual release and her ongoing issues caused by the offending.
"I know he follows through on his words with actions," she said.
The blaze, sparked about 3.30am, left the woman and her daughter with only the clothes on their backs.
Prosecutor Bruce Nibbs said the burglary and arson warranted a significant term of imprisonment.
Smith appeared in the Wodonga court in person, wearing a white shirt and pair of shorts.
He will appear on video link when sentenced.
